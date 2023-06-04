I did not assault my wife – Ondo D’gov – News Agency of Nigeria

By Segun Giwa

The Deputy Governor of Ondo State, Mr Lucky Aiyedatiwa has denied allegations of physically abusing his wife, describing it as taking politics too far.

A statement issued on Sunday in Akure by his media aide, Mr Kenneth Odusola-Stevenson, quotes Aiyedatiwa as stating that the allegations were baseless and the imagination of a faceless group.

It would be recalled that there was news making the rounds on social media that the deputy governor allegedly assaulted his wife.

The statement, which noted that the deputy governor reserved the right to privacy particularly with respect to his family, said there had never been any issue of domestic violence as alleged, as his wife, Mrs Oluwaseun Aiyedatiwa, was at the moment outside the shores of the country.

“It has come to the attention of the Office of the Deputy Governor of Ondo State, Hon. Lucky Aiyedatiwa, that a baseless and false report credited to a faceless group alleging the deputy governor of domestic abuse and…