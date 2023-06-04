Sabongida residents, animals fight for dirty water in ponds – News Agency of Nigeria

By Polycarp Auta

Acute shortage of water is forcing residents of Sabongida community in Langtang South Local Government of Plateau into constant battles with animals for drinking water from dirty ponds.

A correspondent of the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), who visited the community on Sunday, found that there was no source of potable drinking water in the area.

NAN found that water had become a scarce commodity, particularly during the dry season.

With the scarcity worsening by the day, residents usually travel many kilometres in search of ponds where they fight with cows, goats and dangerous reptiles in water ponds.

“We take basins and move to far away areas; we keep looking around for streams and ponds.

“Very often, we have to wait for cows to finish drinking the dirty water before we scoop whatever is available. Unfortunately, that is the only option available to us,” a resident, Mrs Christie Ndam, told NAN.

She said that some journeys take four to five before one could…