Group hails military, security agencies over enhanced synergy – News Agency of Nigeria

By Sumaila Ogbaje

Awareness Initiative (AI), a civil society group, has commended the current leadership of the Armed Forces of Nigeria for promoting synergy towards restoring peace and stability in the country.

The group said the enhanced synergy was in line with President Bola Tinubu’s directive to the military and other security agencies to work in synergy towards ending the nation’s security challenges.

This is contained in a statement by the Convener of the Group, Adeshida Bankole, on Sunday in Abuja.

The group also expressed optimism that the jointness in dealing with the security threats will remain a constant feature in the AFN.

They said the Chief of Defence Staff, Gen. Lucky Irabor,, on assumption of office in 2021, emphasised the importance of collaboration between the military and other security agencies in defeating security threats.

The group said the services had worked harmoniously in tackling the security challenges across the country since…