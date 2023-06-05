Group, Mission partner to boost economic growth in Africa – News Agency of Nigeria

By Fortune Abang

The Africa Business ventures and Investment group (ABVIG) in partnership with the Nigerian Embassy in Washington DC, USA has underscored the need for partnership among African countries to boost economic growth in the continent.

This is contained in a statement by Mr Moses Owharo, Executive-Director of ABVIG, against backdrop of the forthcoming Africa Infrastructure, Climate Change and Investment Summit (AICIS) , scheduled to hold between Sept. 5 and Sept 8, in the U.S.

Owharo, also Chairman, Planning and Organising Committee of AICIS, said the group, collaborating with the embassy and relevant stakeholders, had held series of meeting to prepare and ensure success of the forthcoming event.

According to him, the purpose of the meeting with the Embassy ahead of the planned AICIS + Exhibition scheduled to hold in Washington DC, is to strategise and finalise arrangement.

“It is incredible to partner the embassy, as well as other diplomatic missions, present and…