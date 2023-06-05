Why journalists, Nigerians need to leverage on data protection ecosystem – NDPB – News Agency of Nigeria

By Ijeoma Olorunfemi

The Nigeria Data Protection Bureau (NDPB) says Nigerians need to leverage on opportunities that abound in the data protection ecosystem.

The National Commissioner of NDPB, Dr Vincent Olatunji said this at the one-day capacity building on Data Protection and Privacy for members of the Nigeria Information Technology Reporters Association (NITRA) on Sunday in Abuja.

The training was part of the bureau’s stakeholders’ engagement to create awareness and ensure that they understood data protection.

Olatunji said there was a huge gap that existed in the data protection ecosystem that had the capacity to provide wealth and millions of jobs for Nigerians and promote the digital economy.

“Across the globe, people are losing jobs, while others are gaining jobs in the digital economy sector.

“To be part of people gaining jobs, we need to re-skill, learn digital skills because technology is changing, a new world is emerging with the Internet of Things, Big Data,…