EU reiterates commitment to strengthening Nigeria’s democracy – News Agency of Nigeria

By Angela Atabo

The European Union (EU) has reiterated its commitment to strengthen Nigeria’s democracy as well as to promote inclusiveness in governance.

Ms Olawumi Laolu, the EU’s Programme Manager for Democracy and Rule of Law, said this in a statement at the end of a two-day retreat for the EU-SDGN cohort in Lagos.

Laolu said that the EU through its Support to Democratic Governance in Nigeria (EU-SDGN) funded programme, also work to deepen its engagement with young people, women, and persons with disabilities, through its cohort.

“The EU-SDGN programme provides support to institutions of government and supports, in particular, the Nigerian electoral process.

“It provides funding and technical support to targeted beneficiaries.

“The six EU-SDGN component areas include: Support to INEC; Support to the National Assembly and the Judiciary; Support to Political Parties; Support to Media; Support to Women, Youth and Persons with Disabilities and Support to Civil Society…