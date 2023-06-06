International Human Rights Commission lauds Nigeria’s peaceful transition – News Agency of Nigeria

By Justina Auta

Dr Malami Ma’aji, Ambassador At Large of African Region, International Human Rights Commission, has commended the peaceful democratic transition of power to the newly elected governments in Nigeria.

Ma’aji, while congratulating President Bola Tinubu and the newly sworn in governors in a statement on Sunday in Abuja, applauded Nigerians, security institutions and all stakeholders, particularly former President Muhammadu Buhari, for ensuring the peaceful transition.

According to him, the process significantly elevated Nigeria’s status in the community of nations.

He, therefore, urged Tinubu to continue to respect the rules of law and human rights and assured him of the IHRC support for the development of the country.

He assured that the commission would continue to stand for the respect of human rights and fundamental freedoms of the people, particularly women, children and less privileged in the society.

“The main objectives of International Human Rights…