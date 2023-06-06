NAHCON urges pilgrims to report poor services – News Agency of Nigeria

By Salisu Sani-Idris

The National Hajj Commission of Nigeria (NAHCON) has enjoined pilgrims to promptly lodge complain with regards to poor services offered to them in Madina and Makkah.

The Chairman, NAHCON, Alhaji Zikrullah Hassan, said this in a statement by Mrs Fatima Usara, Assistant Director, Public Affairs of the commission on Tuesday.

“NAHCON enjoins any pilgrim with complain over poor services rendered, whether in poor catering services, transportation, sanitation and other unsatisfactory service delivery, to lodge their complains through NAHCON’s Madinah and Makkah coordinators.

“This will ensure prompt response to such grievances and be addressed immediately.

“NAHCON will not hesitate in taking necessary action where there is an obvious infraction on welfare of its pilgrims.

“The commission will ascertain such claims and stipulate the right penalties for the defaulters as agreed in the contract award terms,” he said.

The Chairman gave the assurance that…