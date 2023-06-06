Nigeria, other OPEC members agree to cut oil production volumes – News Agency of Nigeria

By Emmanuella Anokam

Nigeria and other members of the Oganisation of Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) as well as the Non-OPEC members have agreed to cut production volumes to ensure global oil market stability.

The agreement was reached at the 35th Joint Ministerial Monitoring Committee (JMMC) meeting of OPEC held in Vienna, Austria on June 4.

Nigerian delegation was led by Amb. Gabriel Aduda, Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Petroleum Resources, who was also confirmed OPEC Governor for Nigeria at the meeting in Vienna.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that OPEC and its allies have agreed to cut global oil production by 1.393 million barrels per day, reducing Nigeria’s oil production quota by 20.7 per cent.

Aduda said Nigeria, Congo and Angola agreed that the highest production volumes of the last Six months (November 2022 – April 2023) be used as the basis for the determination of their 2024 production quota.

“This is subject to a review in November at the…