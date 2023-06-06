Nigerian Navy signs MoU with Turkish shipyard to remodel NNS ARADU – News Agency of Nigeria

By Sumaila Ogbaje

As part of fleet recapitalisation effort of the Nigerian Government, the Nigerian Navy (NN) has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Dearsan Shipyard Turkey to remodel the NNS ARADU.

The Chief of Naval Staff, Vice Adm. Awwal Gambo, on Tuesday said the MoU was signed to refit the ship aimed at enhancing navy’s capability for enhanced security within Nigeria’s maritime domain.

Gambo said the NNS ARADU, which was commissioned into the Nigerian Navy Fleet as the Flag Ship in 1985, had represented Nigeria in diverse naval operations and exercises within Africa and beyond.

He said it was the only variant of the five MEKO 360 Frigates built in Germany for Argentine and Nigerian Navies.

According to him, wear and tear associated with sustained use as well as the harsh operating environment has taken its toll on the edifice.

“However, with the support of the Federal Government of Nigeria through the unrelenting efforts of the Standing Senate Committee on…