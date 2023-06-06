Senator-elect advocates constitutional provisions for principal officers’ elections – News Agency of Nigeria

By Kingsley Okoye

Senator-elect, Suleiman Kawu (NNPP-Kano), has urged politicians not to undermine 1999 Constitution in the elections of principal officers of the 10th National Assembly.

Kawu said at a news conference in Abuja on Monday, that it was important for modern democracies to recognise the roles and responsibilities of the three arms of government in achieving the overall national interest.

He said the constitution was explicit about how the President and Deputy President of the Senate should be elected.

“For instance, Chapter two of the ninth standing orders of the Senate 2022 as amended, stipulates procedures for selection of presiding officers of the Senate.”

He said Section 50 sub- section one “A” of 1999 Nigerian Constitution as amended, stipulated election provisions of President and Deputy President of the Senate, who shall be elected from among members themselves.

“Section 50 sub- section one “B” stipulates that a Speaker and a Deputy Speaker of…