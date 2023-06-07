Delta Queens beat Confluence Queens 3-1 – News Agency of Nigeria

By Carol V. Utulu

Delta Queens Football Club of Asaba secured a 3-1 victory over Confluence Queens of Lokoja as the NWFL Super Six got underway in Asaba on Tuesday.

The match played in the main bowl of the Stephen Keshi Stadium witnessed a low turnout of spectators though, as both teams faced off in the opening game of Group B.

Delta Queens’ Effiong Ekpeyong registered the first goal of the game in the 13th minute when her volley inside the penalty box beat the Confluence Queens’ goalkeeper.

However, the goal seemed to be a tonic to spring to life for the Lokoja side and the Confluence Queens equalised in the 27th minute through striker Martha Peter.

She capitalised on a defensive error by the Delta Queens backline to restore parity.

The equaliser however did not dampen the spirit of the home fans, who cheered every move of their darling team, amidst drumming and singing.

The home side regained the lead in the 31st minute, when attacking midfielder Vera Samuel’s…