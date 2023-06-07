Edo govt reduces work days to 3 – News Agency of Nigeria

By Nefishetu Yakubu

Gov. Godwin Obaseki of Edo on Tuesday reduced the number of work days that civil and public servants would have to commute to their workplaces from five days to three days a week, amongst other measures.

In a statement made available to newsmen in Benin, Obaseki said the measure was part of efforts to ameliorate the sufferings currently faced by the people in the wake of the rise in prices of goods and services occasioned by the fuel subsidy removal.

“In the wake of fuel subsidy removal by the Federal Government, fuel prices have increased astronomically, leading to rise in prices of goods and services and overall cost of living.

“The Edo State Government shares the pains of our people and wants to assure everyone that we are standing with them in these very challenging times.

“We want to reassure our people that we will do all within our powers as a sub-national government to reduce the pains and ameliorate the sufferings our people are currently…