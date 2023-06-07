Foundation, Dev’t partners pledge to create jobs for 10m young Nigerians by 2030 – News Agency of Nigeria

By Ruth Oketunde

The MasterCard Foundation in collaboration with some development partners, have pledged to create meaningful jobs for no fewer than 10 million young Nigerians by 2030.

Dr Nkemdilim Ene, Project Director, Impact Partner Organisation to the Foundation’s Young Africa Works Project, said this at the Closing Bootcamp for the Young Impact Associates Cohort 1, on Tuesday in Abuja.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the development partners include Preston Associates for International Development, Cloneshouse Nigeria, ITAD and Global Integrity.

Ene said that the project aims to enable young Nigerians, especially young women to access quality education, financial services as well as dignified and fulfilling work.

She added that the first batch of the one-year long programme, had 12 young persons trained on Monitoring and Evaluation, in order to shape the evaluation space in the country.

“We are encouraging them to step into leadership roles, they should…