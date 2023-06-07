Group declares confidence in Tinubu’s decisions, policies – News Agency of Nigeria

By Kayode Adebiyi

The Kano Renaissance Group, (KRG) has declared its confidence in President Bola Tinubu-led administration to deliver the right democratic decision and policies for Nigeria.

Malam Suleiman Gaya, the group’s President, made this known in a statement on Wednesday in Abuja.

He said this became obvious with tangible decisions already taken in selecting capable hands as his core aides in the office of the Chief of Staff and the Secretary to the Government of the Federation.

Gaya said that the group was also desirous of seeing that the new administration was not distracted from its noble objectives of delivering the dividends of democracy to Nigerians that voted for it.

He, however, decried a situation where some group of persons and organisations are already running down capable hands that would assist in the smooth running of the new government.

“The attention of Kano Renaissance Group has been drawn to a series of nocturnal meetings being held with the sole…