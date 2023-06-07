Group seeks diversion of fuel subsidy withdrawal proceeds to agricultural fund – News Agency of Nigeria

By Felicia Imohimi

The Nigeria Young Farmers Network (NYFN) has advised the Federal Government to divert large percentage of funds saved from fuel subsidy withdrawal to National Agricultural Development Fund (NADF).

Dr Abubakar Musa, the National President of the organisation, gave the advice in a statement made available to newsmen in Abuja on Tuesday.

Musa said that this would foster sustainable agricultural practices and support the growth and development of the nation’s agricultural sector and enhance food security.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that NADF is aimed at giving critical financial support that would facilitate rapid and sustainable growth in various aspects of the nation’s agricultural sector for the benefit of all citizens.

NADF signed into law by the immediate past administration has as part of its functions provision of money to support agricultural development taking into consideration food production and food security in all…