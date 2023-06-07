NBTE, Mewar Group partner on HND “top-up” online programme – News Agency of Nigeria

By Funmilayo Adeyemi

The National Board for Technical Education (NBTE) and the Mewar Group, an ICT-driven accredited International university has partnered on a one-year Top-Up programme for Higher National Diploma (HND) graduates.

The Executive Secretary, NBTE, Prof. Idris Bugaje disclosed this in Abuja on Wednesday at meeting between the board, Mewar Group and Rectors of Polytechnics.

Bugaje said that the board had written to the National Universities Commission (NUC) on the need to allow HND holders proceed for Masters in Technology to be at par with university graduates, instead of shutting down HND.

He noted that closing HND would only reduce skills content.

“We said we should give another option for HND graduates to do a one-year top-up online programme with accredited university so that they can be awarded a BSc degree.

”At the moment as you are aware, the HND graduates are discriminated against in public service and also not giving awards of post graduate…