Wadada resigns as Chairman board of directors PAN Nigeria – News Agency of Nigeria

by Naomi Sharang

The Senator-elect for Nasarawa West Senatorial District, Ahmed Wadada has resigned his appointment as the Chairman, Board of Directors of PAN Nigeria Ltd.

This is contained in a letter addressed to the Board of Directors of the company through the acting Managing Director of PAN and made available to newsmen on Wednesday in Abuja.

Wadada thanked the board, management and staff of the company for their support and cooperation during his tenure.

“Sequel to my emergence as senator-elect to represent the people of Nasarawa West Senatorial District, Nasarawa State at the just concluded 2023 General Elections.

“I write to inform you of my resignation as Chairman, Board of Directors, effective immediately.

“This decision is borne out of my desire to effectively concentrate on providing purposeful representation to my people upon the inauguration of the 10th National Assembly on June 13.

“I appreciate the opportunities for growth and development you have all…