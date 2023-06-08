197,242 persons pay N514.7m to watch films at cinemas in May – News Agency of Nigeria

By Taiye Olayemi

The Cinema Exhibitors Association of Nigeria (CEAN) generated N514.7 million from the box office in May.

This shows a decline of N52 million compared to the N566 million tickets sold in April.

A total of 197,242 patrons also bought tickets at the box office in May showing a decline of 23,539 when compared with the 220,781 tickets sold in April.

“For the month of May, we were able to generate N514,653,363 with 197,242 viewers admission, National Chairman of CEAN, Mr Opeyemi Ajayi, told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Lagos on Tuesday.

“Cinema lovers can look forward to memorable times this June as there would be first rate films,’’ he added. (NAN) (www.nannews.ng)

Edited by Alli Hakeem