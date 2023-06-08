AccraWeizo travel show spotlights honeymoon destinations in Ghana – News Agency of Nigeria

By Taiye Olayemi

The desire to go on honeymoon after the consummation of marriages is every couple’s dream. Beautiful destinations and exotic getaways suitable to cater for honeymoon adventures continues to spring up across the African continent.

Honeymoon has lots of therapeutic effect on couples who engage in it as it gives room for ultimate relaxation after going through the stress of planning and executing wedding ceremony.



Honeymoon also allows for the couple to bond well enough before resuming back to their various official duties.

The recently concluded 6th AccraWeizo West Africa Travel and Tourism Market revealed choice honeymoon destinations across Ghana.

Ghana, which covers an area of about 238,535 km2 (92,099 sq mi), spanning diverse biomes that range from coastal savannas to tropical rainforests, has been naturally endowed with many go-to-see potential to accomodate tourists for holiday and honeymoon purposes.



With over 32 million inhabitants, Ghana is…