Army must continue to draw lessons from the civil war – COAS – News Agency of Nigeria

By Sumaila Ogbaje

The Chief of Army Staff, Lt.-Gen. Faruk Yahaya, says the Nigerian Army must continue to draw lessons from the Nigerian Civil War in tackling contemporary security challenges bedeviling the nation.

Yahaya said this on Wednesday in Abuja, at the Army War College Nigeria (AWCN) Annual Symposium on the Nigerian Civil War for participants of AWCN COURSE 7/2023.

The theme of the symposium is “Imperatives of Critical National Infrastructure in the Nigerian Civil War: Lessons for Operational Level Commanders”.

”It is said that nationhood can either be forged in the furnace of war or by peaceful means.

He noted that Nigeria, as a “very young nation” barely seven years after independence, had the sad experience of a violent civil war which lasted from July 1967 to January 1970.

The COAS said that the study of the Nigerian civil war had huge potentials to bring out valuable lessons that could contribute in addressing the current security challenges…