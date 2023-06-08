Cece Yara Foundation, Cummins West Africa train 200 educators on child abuse – News Agency of Nigeria

By Adebola Adegoke

The Cece Yara Foundation, on Thursday, said it was equipping no fewer than 200 educators and caregivers in Kosofe Local Government in Lagos State with best practices aimed at safeguarding children from abuse.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Cece Yara Foundation was established in 2016 to prevent child sexual abuse, and provide emergency intervention for children who have experienced sexual abuse or who are at risk.

The foundation, a child-centered non-profit organisation, provides psycho-social, legal, and medical support for children through a 24-hour free child telephone helpline (0800 800 8001) and its child-friendly Child Advocacy Centres in Lagos and Abuja.

The foundation’s Chief Executive Officer, Mrs Detutu Ajibodu, spoke at the opening of a two-day workshop being held in collaboration with Cummins West Africa, in Lagos on Thursday.

Ajibodu explained that the foundation’s gesture became imperative as statistics had shown that…