Economist unveils data book to enhance Nigeria’s socioeconomic devt. – News Agency of Nigeria

By Rukayat Moisemhe

Chief Economist, Analysts’ Data Services and Resources (ADSR), Dr Afolabi Olowookere, has unveiled a baseline data book (Nigeria in Figures) to aid Nigeria’s planning process and drive socioeconomic growth and development.

Olowookere, during the book launch on Thursday in Lagos, said ‘Nigeria in Figures’ was presented as a reference data book to guide the measurement and assessment of Nigeria’s socioeconomic performance over time.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the theme of the event was, “Nigeria’s Socio-Economic Performance since 1999: Lessons for New Policymakers.”

According to the economist, the book provides evidence-based inputs into the discussions, analysis and planning by policymakers, researchers, businesses and other key stakeholders in the country.

He stated that the data book specifically showed the country’s relative performance against selected comparator countries providing detailed sources and…