Firm secures $3m to drive innovation in Africa’s logistics industry – News Agency of Nigeria

By Lucy Ogalue

Haul247, an end-to-end logistics tech platform connecting businesses to haulage and warehousing assets in one ecosystem, has raised 3 million dollars in a seed funding round.

Sehinde Afolayan, the CEO of Haul247, said in a statement on Tuesday that the fund would be channeled into increasing its market share in Nigeria and other African markets.

Afolayan who founded the company with Tobi Obasa, and Akindele Philips, also said that the fund would enable the company recruit talents, develop its technology and cement its position as Africa’s Airbnb for trucks and warehouses.

“Alitheia Capital led the $3 million seed funding round via its uMunthu Fund. Investment One also participated in the round through debt funding.

“This investment follows a pre-seed funding round in 2021 by Khafid Gbadamosi and Horsham Gates.

“More recently, the company was selected as one of the recipients of the 2022 Google for Startups Black Founders Fund.

“Africa’s…