How CBAAC is championing pan-African cultural promotion – News Agency of Nigeria

By Taiye Olayemi

Promoting African culture appears to be a herculean task in present day Nigeria, no thanks to modernisation and western influences after many decades of colonisation.

Many Africans, especially the elites, who often times place western culture above the time-treasured and unique African culture, poss great challenge to its promotion on African continent.

It is against this background that the Centre for Black and African Arts and Civilisation (CBAAC) has continued to champion the promotion of African culture by fulfilling its mandate of preserving, presenting and propagating the African culture in its entirety as well as restoring Africa’s rich cultural heritage.

Stepping up on its mandate, under the leadership of highly resourceful Oluwabunmi Amao, the Centre has engaged in the promotion of Pan-Africanism, creating a sense of brotherhood and collaboration among all people of African descent.

Also, the centre continues to hold conferences,…