NAHCON introduces new policy on accommodation in Madinah – News Agency of Nigeria

By Salisu Sani-Idris

The National Hajj Commission of Nigeria (NAHCON) says it has introduced new policy on accommodation in Madinah which allow pilgrims to spend only five days in the holy city.

The commission’s Deputy Director, Information and Publications, Malam Mousa Ubandawaki, made this known in a statement on Wednesday.

Ubandawaki, who said that the policy would take effect on June 8, added that it became imperative following complaints of overcrowding of Nigerian pilgrims in the city of Madinah.

He said: “A new set of rule which will make it mandatory for pilgrims in Madinah to be moved to Makkah after five days stay in the second holiest city will take effect from Thursday, June 8, 2023.

“It is important to note that for the first time in a long time, the National Hajj Commission of Nigeria (NAHCON) is given 100 per cent Nigerian pilgrims the opportunity to visit Madinah in the first phase or before Arafat.

“However, to achieve this and in order to avert…