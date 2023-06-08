Ogunsanwo recounts last moments with late Prof. Ajewole – News Agency of Nigeria

Late Prof. Opeyemi Ajewole

By Ibukun Emiola

Prof. Olukayode Ogunsanwo of Forest Products Utilisation, University of Ibadan (UI), has described the death of his friend, Prof. Opeyemi Ajewole, as an irreplaceable one, considering his loving nature toward all.

Ogunsanwo recounted his last moments with his best friend, Ajewole, also a lecturer in the same university, in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Wednesday in Ibadan.

NAN reports that Ajewole was killed on Monday evening by yet to be identified gunmen.

Until his death, Ajewole, aged 61, was a lecturer at the Department of Social and Environmental Forestry at the university.

NAN also reports that friends, staff members as well students, who accompanied Ogunsanwo, to the office of the deceased at the Department of Social and Environmental Forestry to pick one of his pictures for condolence register, were wailing and weeping uncontrollably .

Sympathizers were seen in pensive mood at…