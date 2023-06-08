Yari promises to ensure good governance as Senate President   – News Agency of Nigeria

By Naomi Sharang

Sen. Abdul’aziz Yari, one of the aspirants for the Senate Presidency of the 10th National Assembly, says his focus is to ensure that Nigerians aspiration for good governance is achieved.

Yari said this at a news conference in Abuja on Wednesday, promising to be a senate president for all Nigerians if given the mandate.

“In all our activities in the Senate, under my leadership, by the grace of the Almighty Allah, I shall be completely democratic, open and serve only the interest of Nigerians,’’ he said.

Yari, a former Zamfara governor, assured of ensuring a firm, transparent and purposeful national assembly ready to partner with the executive to deliver a secured, united and prosperous Nigeria.

“It is important to state with the permission of my bosses, that I possess the requisite experience, competence, capacity and the national acceptance to lead the Senate at this point in time.

“As you all know, I have over the years built strong connections…