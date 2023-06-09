Accessing success, pitfalls of Adamu’s 8 years as education minister – News Agency of Nigeria

By Funmilayo Adeyemi, News Agency of Nigeria (NAN)

When the All Progressives Congress (APC) Government came into office in 2015, President Muhammadu Buhari appointed Malam Adamu Adamu as minister of education with 35 others.

Adamu, after completing four years of his first tenure, was reappointed on Aug. 21, 2019 after the re-election of President Buhari for a second term.

While Adamu was reappointed as the education minister, Chukwuemeka Nwajiuba was appointed his counterpart as the minister of state. The duo appeared to have had a clear idea of what they wanted to do for the country in the education sector.

During the minister’s first tenure in office, he made some promises on stabilising the sector and these promises were contained in the Ministerial Strategic Plan (MSP) (2016-2019), many of which he was, however, unable to fulfill.

In his second tenure, he expanded the ministerial strategic plan blueprint tagged: ‘A Ministerial Strategic Plan…