CSO backs Tinubu on removal of petroleum subsidy – News Agency of Nigeria

By Emmanuel Oloniruha

A Civil Society Organisation (CSO), Oil and Gas Transparency and Advocacy Group has drawn support for President Bola Tinubu on the removal of the petroleum subsidy.

The group which has professionals and experts in the oil and gas sector as members disclosed this at a press conference in Abuja on Wednesday.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the president announced the subsidy removal during his inaugural speech at the Eagle Square on Monday in Abuja.

The CSO stated that the Federal Government was spending N1.243 trillion monthly on fuel subsidy, saying the economy would collapse, if an end was not put into the regime.

NAN also reports that the press conference was jointly addressed by the National Chairman, of the group, Isah Abubakar, the General Secretary, Joe Moses and other top executives.

It explained that petrol otherwise known as PMS, was still being sold at N600 per liter across the country in spite of the subsidy regime.

