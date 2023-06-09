Female genital mutilation, a crime that must end – News Agency of Nigeria

By Ikenna Osuoha, News Agency of Nigeria (NAN)

According to United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF), Female Genital Mutilation (FGM) refers to all procedures involving partial or total removal of the female external genitalia or other injury to the female genital organs for non-medical reasons.

Over the years it has been practised in many of Nigeria communities, especially the South-East, South-South and South-West.

Critics of the practice say that it is embedded in ignorance and misrepresentation of culture.

Ms Karima Bungudu, Gender/FGM Analyst, UN Population Fund (UNFPA), says the practice constitutes human rights violation.

She described it as the height of gender inequality occasioned by conspicuous discrimination against the female gender.

The UNFPA FGM Analyst wondered why women could be singled out for such harmful practice thereby stifling their potential to live life to the fullest.

“FGM is an infringement on the girl’s right to health, hence its health…