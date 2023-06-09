Fuel Subsidy: Finance Commissioners want all accruals put into Federation Account

By Naomi Sharang

Forum of Commissioners for Finance of Nigeria has called on the Federal Government to ensure that all accruals from the removal of fuel subsidy go to the Federation Account.

Outgoing Chairman of the Forum, Mr David Olofu made the call at a valedictory session for outgoing State Commissioners for Finance held in Abuja on Friday.

Olofu is also the immediate past Commissioner for Finance and Economic Planning, Benue State.

While commending President Bola Tinubu on the removal of subsidy, Olofu said, as finance experts, the Forum, like other Nigerians, had long yearned for it.

“We will like to sincerely commend the President for having that political will to do that, first day in office.

“That is what we had been yearning for. He came, his first day in office, he was able to achieve that which we have always asked for”, Olofu said.

On how the President should manage the funds from subsidy, Olofu said that the Constitution provided for all federation revenues…