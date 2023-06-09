Group urges Tinubu to prevent interference with Fayemi’s investigation by EFCC – News Agency of Nigeria

By Emmanuel Oloniruha

A civil society group, Justice and Equity Forum, has urged President Bola Tinubu not allow interested individuals to interfere in the ongoing investigation of former Ekiti Governor, Kayode Fayemi by the anti-graft Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) over alleged money laundering.

The forum made the call in a statement issued by its National Coordinator, Olumide Adetifa, in Abuja on Thursday.

Adetifa alleged that available information revealed that Fayemi was hobnobbing with a former governor of Kebbi State, who is from the same state with the chairman EFCC in an attempt to undermine or truncate his investigation by the agency.

He also urged the president not to allow himself to be drawn into the arena of hindering justice by suspects.

Adetifa called on all leaders of thought, law enforcement agencies, and concerned citizens to remain vigilant, support the ongoing investigation and report any instances of hobnobbing that…