He Who Dares Wins – Says Omole – News Agency of Nigeria

By Emmanuel Mogbede

Mr Ade Omole, an APC chieftain, had said that only a President that dares to take decisive decisions on behalf of the people would win and enthrone a better society.

Omole, a former Director of the Diaspora Directorate of the defunct APC Presidential Campaign Council (PCC), said this when he spoke with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Wednesday in Abuja.

He said that Tinubu would redefine governance in Nigeria, using his action plan as a template for taking decisive actions to birth the expected new dawn.

Omole said that the Tinubu’s Action Plan was not only a campaign tool, but a well-thought-out plan to take purposive steps that would birth the new dawn in Nigeria in the interest of all.

He advised Nigerians to study the action plan because they were about to witness the birth of a renewed Nigeria that would work for all.

“Full deregulation, foreign exchange management, amongst others, are captured in the action plan: a plan to take action…