Mgt seeks sponsors for IDPs students’ education – News Agency of Nigeria

By Deborah Coker

The management of the Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) camp in Uhogua, near Benin, has appealed for sponsorship from well-meaning Nigerians to help some IDPs achieve their educational dreams.

Pastor Solomon Folorunsho, Coordinator of the camp, made the appeal in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN).

Folorunsho said that the appeal became necessary, following the large number of IDPs in tertiary institutions, currently sponsored by the camp management.

He explained that the IDPs were in various stages of their primary and secondary educations before insecurity forced them out of their ancestral homes and they sought refuge in the camp.

He said that in view of this, the camp could not just fold its hands and allow their educational dreams and ambition to die.

“We know the value of education, and we saw how traumatized they were when they got here.

“Several of them felt that all hope…