NAFDAC seals shop in Zuba, Abuja, for allegedly selling unregistered aphrodisiacs

By Franca Ofili

The National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC) has sealed a shop in Zuba, an outskirt of FCT, for allegedly selling unapproved aphrodisiacs to Nigerians.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that some of the aphrodisiacs are: garin yansun, sabon mai-siket, ruwan jaraba, tunkude, fenugreek powder and al-khausara herbal syrup (man power).

Mr Bubuchiki Godiya, a member of the Federal Taskforce, Investigation and Enforcement Directorate of NAFDAC, said that “the agency received an Intel that Yunusa Adamu was manufacturing unregistered herbal preparation.”

Godiya said that the agency sent some of its team members to investigate and on arrival they found that there were many unregistered herbal drugs.

He said that Adamu claimed to have purchased the herbal drugs from Kano and Kaduna markets.

According to him, even though Adamu gave the invoice of some of the products to the team, he still denied producing any drugs.

“We will…