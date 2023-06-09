Nigerian foods: Collaboration will boost global recognition – Obasanjo

By Funmilola Gboteku

Mr Oludayo Obasanjo, Executive Director, Marketing and Development, Obasanjo Farms Nigeria Ltd., has called for concerted efforts to promote Nigerian foods globally.

Obasanjo told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Lagos on Friday that this could be achieved by highlighting unique qualities and health benefits of Nigerian food.

According to him, repositioning Nigerian foods for global accessibility requires patriotism from government, individuals and stakeholders.

He said that Nigeria, with a population of more than 200 million people was a desired destination for many manufacturers in the world.

He also said that Nigeria must leverage this strength to improve local production to meet demands for food as well as exports to other countries.

“Nigerian foods are diverse and rich with a variety of traditional dishes that are both healthy and delicious.

“However, Nigerian foods are not well known globally like the Chinese or Indian foods.

“Nigeria…