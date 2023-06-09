Population experts advocate increased investment in health, education – News Agency of Nigeria

By Ikenna Osuoha

Some population experts say there is need for increased investment in health, education and well-being of women and girls as well as critical population groups for global development.

They made the call at the launch of the State of the World Population (SWOP) in Abuja on Thursday.

The theme of the 2023 SWOP was: “8 Billion Lives, Infinite Possibilities: The case for Rights and Choices”.

The Executive Chairman of National Population Commission (NPC), Alhaji Nasir Kwarra, stressed the imperatives of safeguarding these individuals that make up the eight billion world population as well as improving the communities where they reside.

“Given the current and anticipated population growth, Nigeria stands to gain if significant and targeted investments are made.

“In providing quality education that respond to the dynamics of global labour market which favour girls, we need to keep our girls in school and protect them from early marriage,” he…