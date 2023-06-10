Directors embark on walk to restate commitment to work-life balance

By Rukayat Moisemhe

Members of the Institute of Directors (IoD) on Saturday in Lagos embarked on a 10-kilometre walk to restate their commitments to a healthier work-life balance in the country.

Dr Ije Jidenma, President, IoD, during the ‘walk for life’, said the event was the institute’s contribution to the agility of directors.

Jidenma, revealing that the event was holding simultaneously in Abeokuta, Port Harcourt and Abuja, emphasised the need for lifestyle modification to bring out the best in individuals.

She urged directors across various sectors of the economy to embrace exercise as a lifestyle to achieve a certain level of alertness and agility needed to drive organisational growth and development.

“Directors are encouraged to replicate this walk as often as possible especially in today’s world where there are no boundaries between work and life.

“Directors are encouraged wherever they may be to take care of their bodies because an agile body gives rise to an…