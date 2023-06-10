LASG, FAO woo investors to Epe feedlot project

By Olayinka Olawale

The Lagos State Government and the Food and Agricultural Organisation of the United Nations (FAO) have urged investors to explore the huge opportunities in its proposed 750 hectares cattle feedlot project in Igbodu, Epe.

Mrs Olatokunbo Emokpae, Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Agriculture, stated this at a Stakeholders’ Engagement on the Feasibility and Value Analysis of the Cattle Feedlot Estate, on Friday in Ikeja.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the inception workshop of the Technical Cooperation Facility Project Feasibility and Value Chain Analysis of the Red Meat Value Chain, particularly the Cattle Feedlot Estate in Lagos State was organised by the FAO of the United Nations.

Emokpae said the workshop was aimed at exposing investors to the investment opportunities available in the ministry’s Feedlot Estate Project.

He added that the opportunities span cattle production, processing, logistics, beef marketing, and distribution in the…