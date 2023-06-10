LASG seeks stakeholders support for gas project

By Grace Alegba

Lagos State Government on Friday urged the state residents to embrace natural gas for cleaner energy, mass job creation, boost in commerce and quantum leap in the economy.

Dr Omobolaji Gaji, Permanent Secretary, Office of Environmental Services, Lagos State Ministry of the Environment and Water Resources, made the call at a stakeholders’ engagement on Victoria Island, Lagos State.

Gaji was represented by Dr Olasunkami Sojinu, Director of EIA, Office of Environmental Services of the ministry.

The meeting, which took place at the Iru Victoria Island Local Council Development Area Hall on Muri-Okunola Street, was streamed live on Facebook.

It was on the “Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) on the Proposed Natural Gas Distribution Pipelines Project Across Four Local Governments in Lagos State”.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the 71km gas pipeline is proposed to begin at Marina and terminate at Epe.

Gaji said that Gaslink Nig. Ltd. was…