NASS leadership election: Group makes case for women inclusion

By Emmanuel Oloniruha

The Adinya Arise Foundation (AAF) has appealed to President Bola Tinubu support on advocacy for a female inclusion in the National Assembly leadership elections.

The Executive Director of AAF, Mabel Ade, made the appeal in a letter titled “urgent call for support in promoting female inclusion in Nigerian leadership roles’’ made available to newsmen in Abuja on Saturday.

Ade in the letter copied to all governors and elected-members of National Assembly called for an unopposed female candidacy of at least the position of deputy speaker of the House Representatives.

She said that AAF, a non-profit organisation devoted to advancing gender equality in Nigeria, was deeply concerned about the persistent under-representation of women in key leadership roles in the country.

Ade described the situation as not only a setback for gender equality but also a significant loss for the nation’s development and dignity.

“Nigeria has a female population of about…