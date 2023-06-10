NCCSALW is only body mandated to control illicit arms – ONSA

By Sumaila Ogbaje

The National Centre for the Control of Small Arms and Light Weapons (NCCSALW) remains the only government-sanctioned body charged with the responsibility of checkmating the proliferation of illicit arms in Nigeria.

The Office of the National Security Adviser (ONSA) made this known in a statement by the Director, Strategic Communications and Information, NCCSALW, Group Capt. Pius Okwuego, on Friday in Abuja.

Okwuego warned that any infringement on the duties of the centre by any persons, group or organisation would attract legal sanctions.

He said the NCCSALW had continued to work diligently with all arms-bearing security agencies, relevant Ministries Departments and Agencies, international partners and credible Civil Society Organisations to stem the tide of illegal arms proliferation.

According to him, there is a steadfast commitment to the mandate and mission of promoting peace and security in the nation.

He called for support of all Nigerians, the media…