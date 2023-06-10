Pensioners, state workers to benefit from fuel subsidy removal – Experts

By Rukayat Moisemhe

Economic experts have classified pensioners and public servants as those critical to benefit from fuel subsidy removal amid other economic issues.

Dr Andrew Nevin, the Chief Economist, PriceWaterHouseCoopers (PwC), said this in a report on Friday from the Nairametrics Q2 2023 Economic Outlook Webinar.

Nevin who commended the Nigerian government for removing the fuel subsidy said it was hampering performance in other aspects of the Nigerian economy.

He noted that the culture of not being able to pay pensioners may be stopped when the proceeds of the fuel subsidy removal were realised.

“Those who have lost from fuel subsidy are the pensioners and the state employees, as state governments cannot pay their minimum wage.

“Those groups are going to benefit immediately from the removal of the fuel subsidy,” he said.

Nevin said that the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Ltd. had not made any transfers to the federation account since 2022 due to fuel subsidy…