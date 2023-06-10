Tinubu suspends Emefiele – News Agency of Nigeria

By Okon Okon

President Bola Tinubu has suspended the Central Bank Governor (CBN), Mr Godwin Emefiele from office with immediate effect.

The Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Sen. George Akume, made this known in a statement on Friday in Abuja.

According to Akume, this is sequel to the ongoing investigation of the CBN boss office and the planned reforms in the financial sector of the economy.

“Mr Emefiele has been directed to immediately hand over the affairs of his office to the Deputy Governor (Operations Directorate), who will act as the CBN Governor, pending the conclusion of investigation and the reforms,” he said. (NAN)(www.nannews.ng)

==============

Edited by Isaac Aregbesola