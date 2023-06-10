We’ll run an open govt, says Tinubu

By Ismail Abdulaziz

President Bola Tinubu has given assurance that his administration would run an open-door policy that listens in order to transform the country’s rich potentials to reality.

Tinubu stated this on Friday at an interactive session with members of the National Council of Traditional Rulers of Nigeria (NCTRN).

The President revealed the decision of government on fuel subsidy, security, jobs creation, enabling business environment and election of National Assembly principal officers.

“We are all ears. We are ready to listen at any given time. I promise you an open-door policy and that is the way I will go.

“That open-door policy is for you to call me and send to me at any given time any concern that you might have.

“We may not have it right 100 per cent of the time but we must get it right 90 per cent of the time for this country,” he said.

On the removal of fuel subsidy, the President appealed to the traditional leaders to persuade Nigerians to have…