World Environment Day: DBN donates receptacles to FCT, Lagos, others

By Rukayat Adeyemi

The Development Bank of Nigeria (DBN) has donated receptacles to the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Lagos, Kano and Rivers states, to commemorate the 2023 World Environment Day, celebrated globally on June 5.

Dr Tony Okpanachi, Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer, DBN, said this in a statement on Saturday in Lagos.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the 2023 World Environment Day was observed under the #BeatPasticPolution campaign, with the theme: “Solution to Plastic Pollution”.

The campaign is geared toward redoubling actions to reduce plastic pollution and its impact on the environment.

Okpanachi stated that the donation was in furtherance to the bank’s commitment to environmental sustainability and a net zero ecosystem.

He said the receptacles were presented by the management of DBN to the Abuja Environmental Protection Board (AEPB), Lagos Waste Management Authority (LAWMA) as well as Kano and Rivers State Ministry of…