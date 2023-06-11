10th Senate President: SW media stakeholders drum support for Izunaso

Sen. Osita Izunaso

By Adebisi Fatima Sogbade

The South West Media Stakeholders on Saturday, expressed support for the aspirations of Sen. Osita Izunaso as the Senate President for the 10th the National Assembly.

Addressing a news conference in Ibadan, the group described his aspiration as the much-needed ‘Balm of Gilead’ to douse the general tension in the South East.

Izunazo, (APC – Imo West) is contesting the seat with Sen. Godswill Akpabio, Sen. Orji Uzor Kalu and Sen. Abdulazis Yari.

Speaking on behalf of the group ,Mr Kolawole Ilori, Co-founder of Tell Magazine, said that Izunaso possessed sterling qualities needed to preside over the affairs of the 10th Senate as President.

Ilori, Chief Executive Officer, Midas Media Hub International, said ”to us, the best man for the job of Senate President at this time is Sen Osita Izunazo.