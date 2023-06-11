BRICS Summit to focus on opening Africa’s market to global investment

By Lizzy Okoji

Opening Africa’s market to global investors, unlocking trade barriers on the continents will top discussions when Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa, the BRICS nation, meet in Johannesburg, South-Africa, in August.

Ms Busi Mabuza, the Chair of the South African BRICS Business Council, disclosed this in a virtual interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Sunday.

Mabuza said that the 2023 BRICS Summit in August would centre on the theme “BRICS and Africa Partnership for Mutually Accelerated Growth, Sustainable Development and Inclusive Multilateralism”.

She explained that the goal is to create attractive opportunities for foreign investment, boost export capacities of countries in the continent in order to expand Africa’s economy and Gross Domestic Product (GDP) rate.

The SA BRICS Council Chair said that the council also intend to adopt a pragmatic approach in addressing trade patterns that would see all partner markets and Africa…