Cricket: Nigeria win first game against Rwanda at KwibukaT20

By Ijeoma Okigbo

Nigerian women’s senior cricket team on Saturday defeated their Rwandan counterparts by six wickets in their opening game of the 9th KwibukaT20 Women’s tournament.

The game at the Gahanga Cricket Stadium in Kigali saw the hosts winning the toss and opting to bat.

Gisele Ishimwe had the best batting performance for the hosts with 30 runs in 39 balls as the Nigerian bowlers did well to limit their opponents.

Nigeria’s Adeshola Adekunle and Oyesande Omonkhobhio were responsible for two and one wickets respectively as they helped to restrict Rwanda to 87/7 in 20 overs.

The second innings saw coach Leke Oyede’s ladies needing only 18.2 overs to score 88 for the loss of four.

Usual big hitter for the team, Salome Sunday, was responsible for half of the runs score with 47 in 57 balls faced.

The effort earned her the Player of the Match Award as Nigeria won by six wickets.

The West African side will take on Botswana in the morning and Kenya later in the…